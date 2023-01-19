Metro roads have more potholes than usual due to fluctuating temperatures

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a problem we deal with every year, but this time it's happening earlier than usual. Potholes are popping up all over the metro, from interstates to side roads.

"Lately I've been Ubering, and pretty much every Uber is a bumpy ride," said Andrei Haberer, a Minneapolis resident.

If Haberer isn't using rideshare, he's walking around Minneapolis, and he thinks these potholes pose a safety risk.

"I think walking along these roads when they get icy like this, and now having potholes, you're going to see more ankle breaks and work accidents too," said Haberer.

WCCO spotted some significant potholes along Grand Avenue in St. Paul. Potholes that large can lead to large car repair bills.

CBS Minnesota

"They need to fix these potholes," said one unnamed truck driver along Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis. "It's bad and it's getting worse. We already broke two axles on these trucks."

Anne Meyer with MnDOT says the dramatic changes in temperature this winter have led to more potholes than usual.

"It's unusual to be a little warmer in January, typically we're well below freezing," said Meyer, "It does take that freeze, thaw cycle to create potholes and we have been seeing them a little bit more and probably will continue to see them in the coming months."

Meyer says MnDOT uses the breaks between snow events to repair as many potholes as possible. She says they're only able to use a temporary fill because asphalt cannot be laid when it's this cold.

"You'll see a lot more work in those warmer months to really make some more permanent fixes to the potholes we're seeing out there," said Meyer.

MnDOT relies on the eyes of drivers to tell them about pothole problem areas.

To report potholes on state highways and interstates, click here.

If you spot potholes on side streets, contact your city or county public works departments.

For city websites, click here.

For county websites, click here.