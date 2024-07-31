Former addict working with nonprofit to improve safety of Twin Cities light rail trains

How a recovered addict is helping Metro Transit improve safety on its light rail trains

MINNEAPOLIS — A former addict is using his own experience being homeless to make Metro Transit light rail trains safer.

Andy Baseman rides five days a week doing outreach for the nonprofit Mental Health Minnesota.

He carries several supplies with him, including a trauma kit and two types of Narcan.

Baseman says he's there to help people who are struggling, not enable them.

"I can get them treatment," he said. "I can get them in homeless shelters. I can direct them towards food."

In six months, Baseman's gotten 28 people into treatment.

"I'm a recovering addict," he said. "I have four years in recovery on Aug. 17. I've been homeless on these trains. I've dealt drugs on these trains."

That lived experience has been a huge help to Metro Transit Police's Homeless Action Team, including officer Kat, who Baseman partners with.

Kat spoke at length with multiple people on the trains Wednesday. She asked where they'd be sleeping tonight, exchanged contact information and helped connect them with benefits and resources.

Baseman and Kat don't focus on making arrests.

"We're in there working with them," he said. "We don't want to get anybody in trouble because we know [by] shuffling them into the system, they're just going to get shuffled right back out."

Kat has received several texts from people she's helped, including, "Wanted to thank you for all you've done for me," and, "Hey I just want to again thank you for believing in me."

Riders are noticing a difference on the trains too.

"I would say in general it feels like it's getting a little bit better," said Nikko Kim, who was boarding at the Government Center station.

Beth Kodluboy has also seen an improvement.

"That open stuff you were seeing a few years ago, you don't see that as blatantly anymore," she said. "I hope we keep going in the right direction."

Through the end of April, light rail ridership was up 10% compared to the same time last year, and crime was down 7%.