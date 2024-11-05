Students at University of Wisconsin-Stout face hourslong lines at polls

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Voters at University of Wisconsin-Stout were facing long lines to cast their ballot, even after polls closed Tuesday.

Spirits were high at the polling place on the western Wisconsin campus. Students told WCCO that it was a fun and lively atmosphere, as the voters — many of whom were participating in their first election — kept themselves entertained with music and games.

Lines were long because many students were first-time voters and still needed to register to vote, elections officials said. Anyone who was in line by 8 p.m. is eligible to vote, and officials estimate it'll take at least until 10:30 p.m. for everyone to cast their ballot.

"Everyone's just dancing and having fun, playing games or just, doing something. I love it," said Emily, a student at the university who just recently turned 18 years old.

"It feels very liberating, and I just feel like an adult," said first-time voter Bianca. "I care about democracy, and it's my right."

Both vice presidential candidates — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance — made their final pitch to Wisconsin voters the day before the election. The state is considered a toss-up in the presidential race, and Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is fighting to hold onto her Senate seat in against Republican Eric Hovde.

Also in Wisconsin, a statewide referendum authorized by Republican legislators is asking to amend the state constitution to clearly prohibit non-U.S. citizens from voting in any election held in the state, even though no state constitutions explicitly allow noncitizens to vote. Many states have laws prohibiting them from voting in statewide races.

