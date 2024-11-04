Vice presidential candidates stump in Wisconsin day before Election Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told an audience in Wisconsin on Monday that if he and Vice President Kamala Harris defeat former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, voters "aren't ever going to have to see this guy on TV again and listen to him."

"Just tell yourself how great it is going to be. We get this thing done. … We will win, and when that thing is done, we aren't ever going to have to see this guy on TV again and listen to him," Walz said, referring to Trump.

Both vice presidential candidates spent part of the final day before the election campaigning in Wisconsin, an indication of how critical votes there are in the deadlocked race.

In La Crosse, Walz stressed the future of American democracy is at stake.

"The thing is upon us now, folks. I know there is a lot of anxiety. The decisions over the next 24-36 hours will shape not just the next four years, they will shape the coming generations," Walz said.

He reminded the crowd that their vote could be decisive.

"This thing could be quite literally won through the state of Wisconsin and it could be won right here through La Crosse with the work that we are doing. That is how close this thing will be, so we are taking nothing for granted," Walz said.

A few hours earlier in La Crosse, Sen. JD Vance urged the crowd to pray for Walz.

"I don't think any of you are going to have the kind of day Tim Walz is going to have today going around and he has to convince the American people that Kamala Harris can be the president of the United States. That is tough work," Vance said.

He also hammered on the economy.

"The question for the people of Wisconsin is, are you better off than you were four years ago? And I think most of us would say, 'Absolutely not.'" Vance said.

After his stops in Wisconsin, Walz headed off to Detroit for a rally there Monday night while Vance went to Michigan and Pennslyvania.