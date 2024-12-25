Watch CBS News
Celebration in Mendota Heights kicks off first night of Hanukkah

By Ubah Ali

/ CBS Minnesota

Christmas, start of Hanukkah fall on same day for first time in decades
Christmas, start of Hanukkah fall on same day for first time in decades 01:24

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — As the sunsets on Christmas Day, the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah begins.

It happens every few decades — the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah falls on the Christian holiday of Christmas.

The Jewish festival of lights marks the rededication of a holy temple.

While different faiths, Rabbi Shneur Bendet says they share similar sentiments.

"When I look to the menorah, I say of course this is the way Jewish people celebrate and practice but really what it stands for more broadly is that all faiths should be able to celebrate and worship freely," Bendet said.

Dozens of people gathered at the Market Square of Mendota Village to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah by lighting the first candle.

It was a joyous celebration with a universal message for all.

"We should seek peace across the world and shine your light," Bendet said.

The last night of Hanukkah is New Year's Day.

Ubah Ali joined WCCO-TV in September 2023. She makes history in Minnesota as the first Somali-American TV reporter in the Twin Cities.

