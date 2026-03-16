22-year-old dead in Meeker County head-on crash

A 22-year-old man died in a crash in Meeker County, Minnesota, early Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a driver in a Chevy Malibu was traveling west on Highway 24 when he struck a Ford F150 coming from the opposite direction near 620th Avenue at 1:46 a.m.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu, identified as Eben Laidlaw of Grove City, Minnesota, died after he was taken to the hospital. The state patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford F150, a 22-year-old man from Litchfield who suffered non-life threatening injuries, was possibly under the influence at the time, the state patrol says.