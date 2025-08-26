19-year-old dead, 1 other injured in Meeker County crash
A 19-year-old died and another was injured in a crash in central Minnesota Sunday morning.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says deputies received a report of a crash at the intersection of Meeker County Road 6 and 746th Avenue around 3 a.m.
According to the sheriff's office, the 19-year-old driver of the car lost control on County Road 6 and struck a telephone pole on the passenger side of the vehicle.
The driver, who is from Cokato, was airlifted in critical condition.
The 19-year-old passenger died at the scene. The sheriff's office identified him as Nolan Henke of Dassel.
The crash is under investigation.