Measles case reported at Twin Cities International Schools

Leaders at a Minneapolis school say the Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed a measles case involving one of its students.

According to a news release from Twin Cities International Schools, leaders are working with the agency to make sure all other students, staff and community are safe. According to the school, parents and guardians have been given guidance from the MDH, and staff are implementing "proactive measures to mitigate the situation."

Leaders with the school and MDH say families will be updated as needed.

No details about the student or how the student was exposed to the disease have been provided.

Measles, also known as rubeola, is caused by a virus and is extremely contagious. It can be spread through the air when anyone infected with the virus breathes and coughs. Severe cases can cause a person to be hospitalized or even die.

Symptoms include a rash and fever, as well as a cough or runny nose, or watery eyes, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Once you get measles, the agency says you're immune.

So far, the MDH has reported 18 cases of measles in the state this year. Of those, four cases were caused by exposure outside of the United States, and 13 cases were caused by exposure in the country. One other case has yet to be classified due to unknown exposure data.

Last year, there were a total of 70 reports of measles in Minnesota, while there were none in 2023. You can see case data going back to 2010 on the state's website.

If you would like to report a case of measles, you can learn how to do so on the MDH's website.