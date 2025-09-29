3 new Minnesota measles cases reported last week in Dakota County, MDH says

Mall of America patrons exposed to measles, health official say

Three more measles cases have been reported in Minnesota in the past week.

The Minnesota Department of Health said the new cases all involved unvaccinated children who live in Dakota County. All three have also not traveled outside of the state in recent weeks.

Health officials are working with local health departments to contact people believed to have been exposed.

These new cases bring the state's number of identified cases this year to eight.

Earlier this summer, officials announced an unvaccinated child, also from Dakota County, exposed hundreds of people to measles during a visit to Mall of America's Nickelodeon Universe.

As of Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has identified 36 measles cases this year, with the most recent cases connected to an out-of-state visitor who exposed customers at separate rest stops in Roberts and Beloit.

So far this year, the U.S. has reported more than 1,500 cases of measles, with more than 760 in Texas alone.

Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases, and in some cases can cause severe infections in the lungs and brain that can lead to cognitive issues, deafness or death.

The best way to prevent measles, according to the Minnesota health department, is through immunization.

Officials recommend children receive two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine — the first at 12 to 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old.

Minnesota immunization records can be found here.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is June 3, 2025.

