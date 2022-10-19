May Lor Xiong (GOP): 2022 Election Guide

Welcome to WCCO.com's 2022 Election Guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Congress this fall, as well as all statewide contests. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of political questions.

Above is the video 4th Congressional District candidate May Lor Xiong provided. Below are her answers to the questionnaire.

This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Do you oppose or support abortion rights?

I do believe we need to do everything we can to support life and help families in need. The United States Supreme Court ruling this summer moved the abortion debate to the states. The abortion issue should remain with the states where it is closest to the people.

Do you believe there should term limits be set for members of U.S. Congress? For Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court?

I do believe that members of congress should be limited to 5 terms. The United State Supreme Court is meant to be a deliberative judicial body that administers opinions based on the constitution not a political institution.

In the wake of alleged fraud related to COVID relief funds, what needs to be done to continue investigating fraud of this kind and magnitude, and uncover just how much of it occurred?

There needs to be an investigation of all the polices that went in to effect during the COVID pandemic. We need to understand why government picked winners and losers during the height of this crisis that closed down schools, businesses, and our places of worship while some were allowed to stay open and rioting was permitted. Politicians in Washington spent taxpayers' money with little or no oversight, this is a failure of our elected officials to be good stewards of our dollars.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected President of the United States?

Joe Biden was elected the President of the United States. Since he was elected, everyday Americans are feeling it at the grocery store, the gas pump and families are no longer making it paycheck-to-paycheck.

Do you support Biden for Democratic nominee in 2024? Do you support Trump If he seeks the Republican nomination in 2024?

I am focused on 2022 and the struggles Americans are facing every day.

What is responsible for inflation and what steps do you advocate to stabilize and lower soaring prices?

The Biden administration with the support of Congresswoman Betty McCollum spiraled our country into record high inflation. We need to reduce government overreach and expand small businesses. Proposals by the Biden Administration such as forgiving student loan debt will only add to the inflation problems.

Should politicians be allowed to trade stocks?

No, when serving in congress you have access to a lot of information that the general public does not. Investments should be put in a blind trust established for Members of Congress to mitigate the perception of or actual insider trading.

What is the government's responsibility when it comes to climate change?

We need to get government out of the business of choosing who to work with in all energy sectors including nuclear. We need to unleash our nation's innovators to find solutions to reliable, affordable and accessible energy. Until there is alternative options we cannot continue heading down the path of these draconian policies like the Green New Deal that drive up costs on families.

Do you agree with President Biden's plan to forgive $10,000 of student debt for most Americans who have outstanding student loans?

No, it is a family and student's decision to invest in their future in higher education. That cost should not be put on the backs of those who choose to not go to college and go directly into the workforce. This is a political stunt by President Biden and Betty McCollum.

Do you believe there should be laws enacted to put limits or ban automatic weapons sales in the U.S.?



There are already laws related to automatic weapons that limit or permit no access to them in Minnesota and most states. I am a firm believer in the 2nd amendment. We have seen out-of-control crime since 2020 and I want to make sure that people have the ability to protect themselves especially since the rise of the defund the police movement that hit so many of our communities.