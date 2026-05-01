Minneapolis workers rally for better wages, benefits on May Day

A number of rallies are underway across the Twin Cities on May Day as organizers push for better wages and benefits.

AFSCME Local 17 has helped set up picket lines outside a number of metro area businesses. The union includes a variety of different workers, including hotel employees.

Outside of Hotel Ivy in downtown Minneapolis, hospitality workers, cleaning staff, front desk staff and others say they are doing a one-day walk-out to demand better pay and benefits.

Organizers say they are asking for a $3 an hour raise but would settle for $2.50, and they are also asking for five paid sick days. They say they have been working without a contract since last summer, and they are hoping for a number of changes.

"I think they can afford a raise like this. Especially with the economy over the last several years. The truth is, these are the hardest working people in the hotel," said hotel worker David McAnn.

"Wages are really, really important right now," aid Wade Luneburg with Unite Local 17. "The cost of food, the cost to rent, the cost of fuel have all gone up and it does not keep up with the price of inflation. We have to push to get what we need."

On Friday afternoon, there will be a strike vote outside Target Field and at 4:30, there will be a march starting near Lake Street and Chicago Avenue that is also an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement march that organizers say supports immigrants and local businesses.