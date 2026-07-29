Bloomington man, 38, pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen girl

A 38-year-old Bloomington, Minnesota, man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, according to court documents.

Matthew Stephen Vohnoutka is expected to be sentenced on Oct. 19 for two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 18. The plea documents show the defense will be asking for a sentence below the sentencing guidelines.

Charges say officers took a sexual assault report at the Children's Hospital on Dec. 16 last year. There, they met the 16-year-old victim, who told officers she had met Vohnoutka on Snapchat two weeks prior.

The victim said when she told Vohnoutka she was 16, he replied, "That makes it more fun," according to the complaint.

On Dec. 15, 2025, Vohnoutka allegedly invited the victim to his home and offered her money to hang out. Charges say the victim, once again, told him she was 16 when she went to his residence. He provided her with a THC beverage.

The victim told police the drink made her "feel dizzy and lightheaded," according to the complaint, so she told Vohnoutka she wanted to take a nap. He then followed her into a bedroom, where he started touching her. She says she told him to stop, but he gave her another THC drink, allegedly saying, "It will be over faster if you drink the drink."

After the victim consumed the second THC beverage, charges say Vohnoutka sexually assaulted her multiple times. The victim told police that Vohnoutka was taking photos and videos of her during the assault.

The warning signs of sex trafficking

Beth Holger, CEO of The Link, works with sex trafficking victims and their families.

"Sex trafficking, unfortunately, the average age of entry is between 12 and 14. And I know none of us want to think about that," Holger said. "I am a parent of a 12-year-old, but we absolutely have to talk to our children young about sex about boundaries about healthy relationships."

Holger says predators are using social media to communicate with children, and parents need to be the first line of defense to keep their kids safe.

"Get in their business, ask them specific questions. Where did you get that jewelry? Where did you get your nails done? Who are these new friends you're hanging out with? What social media sites are you a part of?" she said.

Holger says there are certain warning signs to look out for.

"Some things parents can look for sure is any changes in behavior, if a young person is being more secretive, or if they are wanting more time with themselves, if they are hanging out with a lot of new friends, if they are coming home with all kinds of new jewelry, getting their nails and hair done, things they haven't done in the past, are all signs of someone being potentially exploited," she said.

Holger says letting your children know what older people should or shouldn't be asking you to do is important.

The Link is one of several organizations that have supportive services for families from therapy to housing, for children and parents experiencing sexual exploitation.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.