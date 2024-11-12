Marvin Haynes, wrongfully convicted of murder, files nearly $2 million compensation claim

MINNEAPOLIS — Marvin Haynes, who was released from prison last year after spending almost two decades behind bars for a murder he did not commit, has filed a compensation claim with the Minnesota Supreme Court seeking nearly $2 million in damages.

Haynes was sentenced to life in prison when he was 17 for the murder of flower shop employee Randy Sherer. He always maintained his innocence, and no physical evidence tied him to the crime. A judge overturned his conviction in December of 2023. In all, Haynes spent 19 years and six months in prison.

The claim, filed on Thursday, outlines the damages Haynes experienced and demands $100,000 for each year that he was incarcerated. Under Minnesota law, Haynes is entitled to no less than $50,000 per year, and can receive up to $100,000 per year for economic damages, tuition for educational programs and reintegrative costs. Additional reimbursements for medical expenses and noneconomic damages are not capped.

Since he was released from prison, Haynes found an apartment and secured full-time employment, the claim says. Though he'd like to be pursuing a business degree and taking public speaking lessons, his time is spent obtaining basic financial security, according to documents.

WCCO

Haynes worked for a period of time during his incarceration, but wasn't able to earn certificates when training programs were shut down, the claim says. If he had not spent nearly two decades in prison, he would have been "earning promotions and advancements in employment," documents say.

He wasn't able to spend time with his grandparents before they died, and though he was close with his six siblings before he was incarcerated, his conviction "significantly damaged his relationships with his family" and he must "navigate repairing trust," the claims says.

He also is seeking reimbursement for medical expenses, as the claim says he did not receive adequate dental care, and must now address the issues that started during and were exacerbated by his wrongful conviction.

Haynes' sister Marvina fought for years to clear his name, and in 2021 the Great North Innocence Project took his case. The original murder case for Sherer has not been solved.