Sister of Minneapolis woman killed by ex-boyfriend urges mayor to reprimand officers in her case

The sister of Mariah Samuels, the 34-year-old Minneapolis woman who was killed by her ex-boyfriend last year, is criticizing how her sister's case was handled.

Samuels was murdered by her ex-boyfriend David Wright, who was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole earlier this year.

Samuels was killed just minutes after posting about Wright's abuse on social media. Her family says she had a restraining order against Wright and publicly accused the department of not doing enough to keep her safe in the past.

Mariah Samuels Riah Samuels

Simone Hunter, Samuels' sister, spoke Wednesday during the Minneapolis City Council's Public Health Safety and Equity meeting.

"[Mayor] Jacob Frey needs to reprimand these officers. They shouldn't be allowed to run free after they don't have any time for what they signed up for," Hunter said. "I don't even bother to call the police anymore. Dealt out."

Former Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara last year ordered Samuels' case to be reviewed and officers to be retrained on domestic violence.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.