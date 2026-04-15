Jury convicts man of first-degree murder for killing ex-girlfriend minutes after she posted about him online, HCAO says

A jury convicted David Wright, 51, of first-degree murder on Wednesday for killing his ex-girlfriend Mariah Samuels in Minneapolis minutes after she wrote on Facebook that he threatened her family and damaged her car, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said.

Wright was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree murder, second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

The first-degree premeditated murder conviction means Wright will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the attorney's office said. He will be sentenced on Friday at 10 a.m.

He had dated 34-year-old Samuels for a few months before she broke up with him, Samuels' family said. She had a restraining order against him and had also posted a video online that she said showed him hitting her several times.

She was shot just feet from her front door on North 14th and Russell avenues in the Willard-Hay neighborhood, according to the criminal complaint.

Samuels' family have accused Minneapolis police of not doing enough to keep her safe. They said she made several calls to police and have renewed calls for accountability demanding "full transparency from MPD regarding its failure to enforce the order of protection."

In response to Samuels' death, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara ordered a thorough review of her case. The city's office of public safety said O'Hara also directed Minneapolis officers to be retrained on domestic violence response by the end of 2025.

This story will be updated.

Editor's note: The above video first aired on October 30, 2025.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.