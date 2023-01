ST. PAUL, Minn. – The St. Paul Winter Carnival has crowned a new queen!

Maret Bylander was sashed Wednesday night as 2023's Klondike Kate during a ceremony in St. Paul.

Bylander will visit Heather Brown and AJ Hilton Thursday at 6 a.m. on WCCO This Morning.

The St. Paul Winter Carnival kicks off on Jan. 26.