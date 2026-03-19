Minneapolis fans gear up for March Madness

At a hangout spot off Washington Avenue in Minneapolis, it's pure anticipation.

"It's the best. It's the best" said Scott Rubin of Wayzata.

"It's so much fun . . . see all the different games, all the different upsets" said Wendy Fossum of Minneapolis.

Fans are amped up for March Madness to begin.

"The first two days of March Madness are the most fun sporting event that ever happens" said John White of Minneapolis.

White had that tradition with Fossum. They hopped over to the Rabbit Hole, a Badger Bar in the North Loop.

"We have a tradition every march madness to take the first two days off and go to a sports bar and watch every single game from start to finish. I'm going for KU" Fossum told WCCO.

One says University of Kansas, another says the Wildcats.

"I like Arizona. They play great basketball" said Matt Frommelt who lives in Minneapolis' North Loop. "They do play Wisconsin though and we know 'Frank the Tank', the legend. We've caused them a lot of pain so I'm hoping my bracket is wrong and we take them down."

March Madness also has a Minnesota spotlight. The University of Minnesota women's team plays Green Bay on Friday. And to name a few other connections:

Minneapolis native Kyle Green is an Iowa State's men's assistant coach.

J'Vonne Hadley of St. Paul is a big shot for Louisville.

Camden Heide, a Wayzata grad plays for Texas.



"There's nothing like March Madness with your boys" Rubin added.

"You come here tonight at 7:30 and you're gonna have a hard time hearing yourself because it's gonna be so loud in here" said Matt Russell of St. Paul.

The NCAA says the odds of you having a perfect bracket are nearly impossible: 1 in 9.2 quintillion for random picks. Many games can be found on WCCO.