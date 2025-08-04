Minnetrista mom of 3 uses data and science through Edina lab to improve her life

The beginning of August is peak training season for the Twin Cities Marathon. One participant of this year's race is a mom of three from Minnetrista, Minnesota, who is taking extra steps to make sure she's running her best and in the safest way.

"I had my third baby. I wasn't feeling good," said Valerie Vadnais Wall. "I was tired all the time taking care of everybody else and not myself."

She's been running for the last 10 years, and has seen huge improvement in her health.

"I've lost 65 pounds," said Vadnais Wall.

She loved running so much that she joined a group of women in the Chaska/Chanhassen community to keep her motivated.

"I decided that I want to have fun and join something that is empowering, and it was Mom's On The Run," said Vadnais Wall.

Now, she's preparing for her fourth marathon, which is taking place in the Twin Cities, and has decided to take her training to the next level. As a dentist who co-owns a practice, she believes in the science and importance of data.

"I don't want to succumb to the health diseases, like diabetes, high blood pressure. My mom has dementia, and I didn't want that for myself, so I wanted to take the power to have the data and then to do better," said Vadnais Wall, who came to Kelly McKenzie at the Human Powered Health lab in Edina, Minnesota.

"It's nice to have data to validate what you're doing is working for you," said McKenzie.

At the lab, McKenzie measures her oxygen levels, heart rate, bone strength and balance.

"For her going into premenopause, and then menopause eventually, you want to make sure that your bone is in a really healthy spot, so that when your estrogen starts to decrease, your bone will naturally go with it," said McKenzie.

This type of testing is not reserved for elite athletes. It's recommended for everyone seeking to further their knowledge on their health and well-being.

"I'm not a professional athlete, so it's a little intimidating, but [Kelly] made it super easy and comfortable, and I'm excited to know that all this hard work is paying off," said Vadnais Wall.

This type of testing will help Vadnais Wall with basic things outside of running, like lifting groceries and walking up stairs, to avoid any injuries.

"I do feel that, at 51, I'm in the best shape of my life, even after my 20s and 30s, so I'm excited," said Vadnais Wall. "I do want to be that role model to other people, to other women who are middle-aged."

Vadnais Wall will be running the Twin Cities Marathon on Oct. 5 with her kids cheering her on along the course.