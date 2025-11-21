Maple Lake bus driver was under the influence during school drop offs, charges say

A school bus driver in Maple Lake, Minnesota, was under the influence of alcohol when he was dropping students off from school Thursday, according to newly filed charges.

Court documents say that a Wright County deputy was informed by a school resource officer with Maple Lake Public Schools that a child reported smelling alcohol coming from his bus driver.

The 55-year-old man was dropping students off along County Road 8 and in Silver Lake Township, according to the criminal complaint.

The school resource officer was in contact with the bus company, M&M Bus Service, which brought a replacement driver. The 55-year-old was taken to the bus service's garage, where the Wright County deputy met him.

The deputy noticed that the man's eyes were watery and he smelled of alcohol, the complaint says. The man denied drinking, but said he had taken a NyQuil earlier in the day, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, a preliminary breath test said his blood alcohol concentration was at .082, which is over the legal limit in Minnesota.

The bus driver faces one count of child endangerment and three counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

In a message to families, Maple Lake Superintendent Mike Rowe said that as soon as they were notified of the driver's alleged impairment, "steps were taken to ensure students were cared for and transported safely."

"All students are safe, and M&M Bus Service has informed the district that the driver has been removed from duty effective immediately and a police investigation is taking place," Rowe wrote.

WCCO has reached out to M&M Bus Service for comment.