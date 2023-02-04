Maple Grove police officer helps couple when they needed it most: "Thank you wasn't even enough"

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- A police officer went above and beyond to help a Maple Grove couple when they needed it most.

It was a Friday morning, right after a snowstorm and just before Christmas. Seventy-two-year-old Bob Klick had been working in his garage. But almost as soon as he walked back into the house, he collapsed.

"I knew he had to be seen, something was wrong," said Diana Klick.

Bob's wife Diana had just had foot surgery, so she called 911 to get help. Police and paramedics arrived and took Bob to the hospital where it was determined that an undetected infection had turned into kidney failure.

"Next thing I remember I'm in Maple Grove North," said Bob.

"And then laying, not moving, he got pneumonia," said Diana.

It was a challenging time for the couple. Which is why the next day Diana was surprised to hear noises outside her front door. When she took a look, she found a man and a woman removing ice and snow from their driveway.

"I thought it was the association working on our driveway and I just went and peeked out and it wasn't the association. It was these two people I didn't know," said Diana.

Turns out she did know the man. Community Service Officer Mark Ryan, who helped Bob the day before, had returned with his wife, on his day off, to clear the driveway.

Officer Mark Ryan with the Maple Grove Police Department Maple Grove Police Department

"I was dumbfounded. I didn't even know what to say to him. I mean, thank you wasn't even enough," said Diana.

"He went home that night, explained to his wife, Kari, and the next morning they jumped into action to clear the driveway," said Commander Adam Lindquist, Maple Grove Police.

Commander Lindquist said Officer Ryan wasn't looking for recognition, and it's not the first time he's done something like this.

"He didn't want to be interviewed and he tried to do this unnoticed. He just thinks if more people commit acts of kindness, this should be the norm," said Commander Lindquist. "It speaks volumes to his character and work ethic - going well above and beyond the call of duty, off duty."

Bob was in the hospital for a few days before he was released. About a week after he got home, he and Diana got another surprise visit.

Officer Ryan returned to see how Bob and Diana were doing.

"I looked at him for a second and put two and two together and I said, 'you're the guy who helped my wife with the driveway.' I just thanked him you know. Unbelievable," said Bob. "Just kindness. You don't see much of that nowadays."

Officer Ryan declined to be interviewed, but he's been recognized in the community before for random acts of kindness.