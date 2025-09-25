Watch CBS News
1 dead after dump truck hits contractor in Maple Grove construction zone

A man died Thursday afternoon after he was struck by a dump truck in a construction zone in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers responded to the accident around 2 p.m. on eastbound Highway 610 and Maple Grove Parkway. The incident happened in a closed construction zone along the highway.

The contractor, who was on foot, died at the scene, the state patrol says. 

It's the second contractor death in a construction area in 48 hours. A worker was hit and killed by a construction vehicle in Burnsville on Wednesday morning on Interstate 35W.

