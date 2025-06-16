Watch CBS News
Standoff with armed man prompts shelter-in-place alert in Maple Grove

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Maple Grove residents were asked to shelter in place Sunday night while police negotiated with a man with a gun.

The Maple Grove Police Department first notified the public of the incident around 9:50 p.m. As of 6:15 a.m. Monday, police had given no further updates.

The department said officers responded to the 13200 block of 90th Avenue North after reports of man walking down the street with a gun. 

When police arrived, the man went into a townhome. Authorities then began negotiating with him.

Police said the incident is unconnected to the shootings of two lawmakers and their spouses on Saturday.

This story will be updated.

