Maplewood apartment building residents asked to shelter in place due to armed suspect

Authorities have asked residents of an apartment building in Maplewood, Minnesota, to shelter in place while they search for a suspect in a shooting.

An alert from the Maplewood Police Department went out to residents of the Pond View Apartments on Ivy Avenue around 11:24 a.m.

The alert told residents to "stay away from doors and windows" until further notice and said the suspect is still armed.

WCCO has reached out to Maplewood police for more info.