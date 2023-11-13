Mankato teachers remember and mourn Sgt. Cade Wolfe, killed in helicopter crash

Sgt. Cade Wolfe, of Mankato, among 5 soldiers killed in helicopter crash in Mediterranean Sea

Sgt. Cade Wolfe, of Mankato, among 5 soldiers killed in helicopter crash in Mediterranean Sea

Sgt. Cade Wolfe, of Mankato, among 5 soldiers killed in helicopter crash in Mediterranean Sea

MANKATO, Minn. — Mankato teachers are remembering a former student killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

The Department of Defense released the identities of the five fallen soldiers, including 24-year-old Sgt. Cade Wolfe of Mankato. The DOD says the team's helicopter "experienced an in-flight emergency" over the Mediterranean Sea, just off the coast of Cyprus.

Wolfe's legacy is sorely felt at his alma mater, Mankato East High School.

"We talk about teachers inspiring us, we are constantly inspired by students every single day," Mary Nelson said. "And Cade is one of those students. He inspired so many. Students and teachers alike. And I think that's part of his legacy."

Nelson wasn't just a teacher to Wolfe, but also a neighbor. She tells WCCO crews that she had the unique experience of taking him on an overnight class camping trip for her Wildness Education class.

"You can teach them all the things in the classroom, and do all that stuff, but once you spend an overnight with them, you're bonded for life," she said.

Even from a young age, those around Wolfe knew he wanted to serve his country.

RELATED: Father of Minnesota soldier killed in helicopter crash survived "Green Ramp disaster" in 1994

"Cade had such a high regard for that type of path himself," Nelson said. "And he was humble about it, 'this is what I need to do.' And he wasn't going to deter from that. This is what I need to do."

Wolfe's high school social studies teacher, Amber Prange, remembers him as a student who always stood for the Pledge of Allegiance, something that wasn't always common among teens.

"Every Monday we do the pledge. Every now and then we do certain topics like veterans and wars and sacrifice those come up and some kids you can see the light bulb go on about why it's important to honor those who serve our country. And why that sacrifice is a huge deal and I remember seeing that in him specifically," Prange said.

"Wanting to do something with his hands for other people, was what his calling was," she added.

It was a calling Wolfe took far beyond Mankato East High School.

Cade Wolfe U.S. Army Special Operations Command

"We're proud of him," Prange said. "Being a graduate of Mankato East and the path that he chose."

"Cade lived the life that he wanted to," Nelson said. "And at the end of the day, that's what we should all do. We should all strive to be those people who do what we say and live by that kind of creed."

Prange made sure to mention Wolfe's sacrifice in her first-hour social studies class, the same class Wolfe took when he was a student.

According to the DOD, the crash is being investigated by the U.S. Army's Combat Readiness Center.