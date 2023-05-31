Watch CBS News
Crime

Mankato police chase leads to discovery of stabbed passenger, BCA reports

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 30, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of May 30, 2023 01:17

MANKATO, Minn. – A Mankato police officer crashed into a suspect's vehicle during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon, leading to the discovery of a stabbing victim.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says officers started pursuing a motorist in West Mankato at about 1:30 p.m., who was reported to be driving erratically.

After initially ending the chase, the officers restarted it, eventually following the driver down a dead-end street. There, an officer rammed the vehicle and stopped it.

Officers arrested the driver, and found that their passenger was a woman who had suffered several stab wounds. A knife was also found at the crash scene. She was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

An officer and the driver suffered minor injuries. The driver is being treated in a hospital.

Mankato police asked the BCA to lead both the crash and stabbing investigations, both of which are in their early stages.

The BCA says body-worn and squad cameras were activated during the chase and crash.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 11:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.