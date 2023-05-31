Mankato police chase leads to discovery of stabbed passenger, BCA reports

MANKATO, Minn. – A Mankato police officer crashed into a suspect's vehicle during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon, leading to the discovery of a stabbing victim.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says officers started pursuing a motorist in West Mankato at about 1:30 p.m., who was reported to be driving erratically.

After initially ending the chase, the officers restarted it, eventually following the driver down a dead-end street. There, an officer rammed the vehicle and stopped it.

Officers arrested the driver, and found that their passenger was a woman who had suffered several stab wounds. A knife was also found at the crash scene. She was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

An officer and the driver suffered minor injuries. The driver is being treated in a hospital.

Mankato police asked the BCA to lead both the crash and stabbing investigations, both of which are in their early stages.

The BCA says body-worn and squad cameras were activated during the chase and crash.