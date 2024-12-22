Teen arrested in connection to Mankato shooting death

MANKATO, Minn. — Police in southern Minnesota arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting on Saturday.

The Mankato Police Department says officers were called to the 100 block of Grove Street around 3:15 a.m. on a report of a man who had been shot.

Officers arrived to find a man dead inside his vehicle. His identity has yet to be released.

Police say they believe the shooting happened on the 500 block of East Walnut Street.

Later that day, officers executed a search warrant at a home on East Walnut Street in connection to the shooting and arrested a man.

Authorities are requesting the suspect be charged with second-degree murder.

The shooting remains under investigation.