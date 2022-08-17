Police find man, woman shot to death after 911 call from child in St. Paul

Police find man, woman shot to death after 911 call from child in St. Paul

Police find man, woman shot to death after 911 call from child in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say two people were found dead in a St. Paul home Tuesday night after a child called 911.

Police were called to a home on the 2000 block of California Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman shot to death.

CBS

Police also discovered five children, all under the age of 10, inside the home. They are all safe.

Police say there was a call to that house last year for a domestic disturbance, but said it's too early in the investigation to know what happened last night.

"It's very tragic. But our officers are well-trained, they're experienced, and I can assure you that each and every one of them, what is forefront in their minds right now is the families that have lost two loved ones," St. Paul Public Information Officer David McCabe said.

Police say homicide detectives are in the process of talking to witnesses and trying to figure out what happened.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

www.wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

https://www.stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

www.dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.