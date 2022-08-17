Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Police find man, woman shot to death after 911 call from child in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Police find man, woman shot to death after 911 call from child in St. Paul
Police find man, woman shot to death after 911 call from child in St. Paul 00:57

ST. PAUL, Minn. --  Police say two people were found dead in a St. Paul home Tuesday night after a child called 911.

Police were called to a home on the 2000 block of California Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman shot to death.

c3ee40a52ec0d485c7584e77fd8402f7.jpg
CBS

Police also discovered five children, all under the age of 10, inside the home. They are all safe.

Police say there was a call to that house last year for a domestic disturbance, but said it's too early in the investigation to know what happened last night.

"It's very tragic. But our officers are well-trained, they're experienced, and I can assure you that each and every one of them, what is forefront in their minds right now is the families that have lost two loved ones," St. Paul Public Information Officer David McCabe said.

Police say homicide detectives are in the process of talking to witnesses and trying to figure out what happened.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates
www.wadvocates.org
Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project 
https://www.stpaulintervention.org 
Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One 
www.dayoneservices.org
Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United 
esperanzaunited.org
Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 5:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.