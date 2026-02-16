Man and woman shot inside vehicle in south Minneapolis, police say; no arrests

Minneapolis police are investigating after a man and woman were shot inside a vehicle on the city's south side Sunday night.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on the 2800 block of Stevens Avenue South in the Whitter neighborhood, according to police.

The woman had potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds, while the man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said. Both were taken to the hospital after officers provided medical aid.

Minneapolis police investigate a shooting near the intersection of East 28th Street and Stevens Avenue South on Feb. 15, 2026. WCCO

Police say they're working to determine what led to the shooting.

According to officials, no arrests have been made.