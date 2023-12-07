Man, woman gravely injured in shooting on road in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people were shot while driving in north Minneapolis Wednesday night, and both are gravely injured.

The Minneapolis Police Department said a man and woman were in a vehicle heading south on Washington Avenue near 14th Avenue when another driver pulled alongside them. Someone in that vehicle started shooting. It happened just before 9 p.m.

WCCO

The man and woman both suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, police said.

No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.

READ MORE: Darius Wilson killed, woman injured in Minneapolis Lake Street shooting