Man, woman gravely injured in shooting on road in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Two people were shot while driving in north Minneapolis Wednesday night, and both are gravely injured.
The Minneapolis Police Department said a man and woman were in a vehicle heading south on Washington Avenue near 14th Avenue when another driver pulled alongside them. Someone in that vehicle started shooting. It happened just before 9 p.m.
The man and woman both suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, police said.
No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.
