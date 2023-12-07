Watch CBS News
Crime

Man, woman gravely injured in shooting on road in north Minneapolis

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Dec. 7, 2023
Morning headlines from Dec. 7, 2023 03:14

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people were shot while driving in north Minneapolis Wednesday night, and both are gravely injured.

The Minneapolis Police Department said a man and woman were in a vehicle heading south on Washington Avenue near 14th Avenue when another driver pulled alongside them. Someone in that vehicle started shooting. It happened just before 9 p.m.

raw-14th-and-washington-shooting-smith-120623.jpg
WCCO

The man and woman both suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, police said.

No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.

READ MORE: Darius Wilson killed, woman injured in Minneapolis Lake Street shooting

First published on December 7, 2023 / 12:24 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.