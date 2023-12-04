Darius Wilson killed, woman injured in Minneapolis Lake Street shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — A 34-year-old Burnsville man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in south Minneapolis early Monday.
The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at Lake Street and 12th Avenue South just after midnight.
The man died at the scene. He was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner Tuesday as 34-year-old Darius Renee Wilson. His cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound of the chest.
A woman in her 40s was hospitalized and police expect her to recover.
Officers are still trying to find the shooter.
About a mile west on Lake Street, a man was gravely injured in another shooting on Sunday morning. Police have drawn no connection between the two shootings.
