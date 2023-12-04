Watch CBS News
Crime

Darius Wilson killed, woman injured in Minneapolis Lake Street shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Man killed, woman injured in Lake Street shooting
Man killed, woman injured in Lake Street shooting 00:21

MINNEAPOLIS — A 34-year-old Burnsville man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in south Minneapolis early Monday.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at Lake Street and 12th Avenue South just after midnight.

The man died at the scene. He was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner Tuesday as 34-year-old Darius Renee Wilson. His cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound of the chest.

00febf6d75e727de11b62f8ab0dbad74.jpg
WCCO

A woman in her 40s was hospitalized and police expect her to recover.

Officers are still trying to find the shooter.

About a mile west on Lake Street, a man was gravely injured in another shooting on Sunday morning. Police have drawn no connection between the two shootings.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 5:26 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.