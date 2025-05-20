Man, woman found dead during welfare check in western Wisconsin

Minnesota Legislature headed for special session, and more headlines

A man and a woman were found dead in western Wisconsin on Monday evening.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says the woman's family member asked for a welfare check around 9 p.m. Deputies responded to a property north of Hersey in Springfield Township.

There, they found a man and a woman, who were both dead. Deputies recovered a firearm at the scene.

Family members told the sheriff's office that the two knew each other.

The sheriff's office doesn't believe there is a threat to the community. The incident is under investigation.