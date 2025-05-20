Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Man, woman found dead during welfare check in western Wisconsin

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Legislature headed for special session, and more headlines
Minnesota Legislature headed for special session, and more headlines 05:32

A man and a woman were found dead in western Wisconsin on Monday evening.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says the woman's family member asked for a welfare check around 9 p.m. Deputies responded to a property north of Hersey in Springfield Township.

There, they found a man and a woman, who were both dead. Deputies recovered a firearm at the scene.

Family members told the sheriff's office that the two knew each other. 

The sheriff's office doesn't believe there is a threat to the community. The incident is under investigation. 

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.