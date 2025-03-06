Watch CBS News
Crime

Man wanted in 3 St. Paul sexual assault cases arrested in St. Cloud

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Charges: Children forced to torture Sam Nordquist, and more headlines
Charges: Children forced to torture Sam Nordquist, and more headlines 04:49

A man accused of three sexual assaults in St. Paul was arrested by police in central Minnesota on Monday.

Rakai Davis, 18, has been charged with five total counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with assaults in May 2023 and November and December of 2024, court documents show. A warrant was issued for his arrest and the St. Paul Police Department described him as a "risk to public safety."

The St. Cloud Police Department said it arrested Davis while executing a search warrant at an apartment on the 3000 block of Maine Prairie Road around 4:15 p.m. Monday. He is being held at the Stearns County Jail. 

Investigators said Davis used dating apps or websites to meet people, then threatened them with a knife or handgun and assaulted them. DNA recovered from all three assault scenes matches Davis', authorities said.

Before he was arrested, St. Paul police said it was possible there were more victims and asked anyone with information to contact the sex crimes unit at 651-266-5685. 

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites:

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.