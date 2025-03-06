Man wanted in 3 St. Paul sexual assault cases arrested in St. Cloud

A man accused of three sexual assaults in St. Paul was arrested by police in central Minnesota on Monday.

Rakai Davis, 18, has been charged with five total counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with assaults in May 2023 and November and December of 2024, court documents show. A warrant was issued for his arrest and the St. Paul Police Department described him as a "risk to public safety."

The St. Cloud Police Department said it arrested Davis while executing a search warrant at an apartment on the 3000 block of Maine Prairie Road around 4:15 p.m. Monday. He is being held at the Stearns County Jail.

Investigators said Davis used dating apps or websites to meet people, then threatened them with a knife or handgun and assaulted them. DNA recovered from all three assault scenes matches Davis', authorities said.

Before he was arrested, St. Paul police said it was possible there were more victims and asked anyone with information to contact the sex crimes unit at 651-266-5685.

