Man suspected of stabbing woman in St. Cloud has turned himself in, police say

Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota, say a suspect in a stabbing that left a woman severely hurt in the city last month has turned himself in.

According to police, the 42-year-old St. Cloud man turned himself in to law enforcement in Montana and will be brought back to Minnesota.

The stabbing happened on the 400 block of 19 1/2 Avenue North around 9:40 a.m. on Aug. 31. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed.

Police told WCCO on Friday they didn't have an update on the woman's condition, which was last known to be critical.