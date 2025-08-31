St. Cloud police searching for suspect in stabbing that critically injured woman

Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota, are investigating a stabbing that severely injured a woman Sunday morning.

The St. Cloud Police Department says officers were called to the 400 block of 19 ½ Avenue North on a report of a stabbing at 9:40 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a woman who had been stabbed and rendered medical assistance before she was transported by ambulance to the hospital. She is in critical condition, police say.

St. Cloud police, along with the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, tried to find the suspect with a K-9 track, but were unsuccessful.

Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or contact Tri-County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-255-1301 or at its website.