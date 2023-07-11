Man suffers multiple stab wounds near Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- A man suffered multiple stab wounds near the 300 block of Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis on Monday night.
According to an incident report, when Minneapolis police officers arrived at the scene they located a man with multiple non-life threatening stab wounds. The man was transported to Hennepin Healthcare.
While police continue to investigate the incident, preliminary findings suggest the stabbing was the result of an attempted robbery.
A suspect has been arrested in relation to the attack.
