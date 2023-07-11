Watch CBS News
Man suffers multiple stab wounds near Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- A man suffered multiple stab wounds near the 300 block of Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis on Monday night.

According to an incident report, when Minneapolis police officers arrived at the scene they located a man with multiple non-life threatening stab wounds. The man was transported to Hennepin Healthcare. 

While police continue to investigate the incident, preliminary findings suggest the stabbing was the result of an attempted robbery. 

A suspect has been arrested in relation to the attack.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 1:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

