Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wound, Minneapolis police investigating

By WCCO Staff

Police are investigating after a man was shot trying to break up a fight
Police are investigating after a man was shot trying to break up a fight 00:16

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the shooting took place around 10:45 p.m. Monday on the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue South. 

Police say that a man was trying to break up a fight between two acquittances when he was shot. The other two then fled the scene before police arrived. 

Police were able to secure the scene and are investigating the shooting. 

No arrests have been made at this time.   

