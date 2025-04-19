Man suffers at least one life-threatening gunshot wound in Minneapolis Friday night, police say

A man in his 20's was found slumped over in a vehicle Friday night, suffering from at least one potentially life-threatening gunshot wound, police say.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred near Fifth Avenue South and Ninth Street South at approximately 6:34 p.m.

According to an incident report, police rendered medical aid to the man, including CPR, before transporting him to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police say preliminary information indicates that following the gunfire, the man is believed to have driven from the location he was shot at, down a few blocks to Third Avenue South, striking a vehicle occupied by a family on the way.

No one in the struck vehicle were injured, officials say.

An investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made as of Saturday morning.

There is no word on the man's condition.