Man stabbed by roommate, has non-life-threatening injuries

A man was stabbed after an altercation with his roommate on Saturday.

Police were called to the 2200 block of 1st Avenue South around 2:45 p.m. When they arrived they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital by first responders.

According to police, the man and his roommate got into an altercation. The man was then stabbed. Police say the roommate fled the scene before they arrived.

Police say they have not made any arrests, they are investigating the incident.