Man shot near State Capitol before running to gas station for help

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man is in stable condition after being shot blocks from the State Capitol Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to a gas station on the corner of Rice Street and Pennsylvania Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

The man had been shot in his upper body and was taken to Regions Hospital, police said.

He was shot on Rice Street before running to the gas station for help, according to police.

No suspects have been found. The shooting is being investigated.