Minneapolis police investigating 8 violent robberies committed within 90 minutes

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a major crime spree that happened early Monday morning in Minneapolis. 

There were at least eight violent robberies on the city's south side that occurred within 90 minutes of each other. 

None of the victims were seriously hurt, but some were robbed at gunpoint or knifepoint. Some victims lost cars, purses, and wallets.   

Police say they've arrested an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, but they're still investigating.

Around that same time in north Minneapolis, two men were stabbed in a carjacking, and a woman was shot in an attempted carjacking.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 9:37 PM

