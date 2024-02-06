Man shot, killed near north Minneapolis gas station; no arrests

MINNEAPOLIS — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police arrived in an alley behind the gas station on the 2600 block of West Broadway Avenue shortly after midnight. The man was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe a verbal altercation led to the shooting.

No one has been arrested.

The man's identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.