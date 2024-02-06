Fire destroys historic Lutsen Lodge along the North Shore

LUTSEN, Minn. — A 139-year-old resort along the North Shore has been destroyed by fire.

The historic Lutsen Lodge was "taken by a devastating fire" overnight, according to a Facebook post from the resort.

"The amazing memories made here are in our hearts as we begin the heavy weighted process to rebuilt (sic) back better," the post said.

Cook County officials confirm a fire alarm was reported at the lodge shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Staff from the lodge reported smoke coming from the floor in the lobby area.

The building was completely engulfed by fire, officials said.

No injuries were reported. No guests were on site at the time of the fire.

Fire departments from Lutsen, Tofte, Grand Marais, Maple Hill, Gunflint, Finland, Silver Bay and Grand Portage responded. Tofte first responders and the Cook County Sheriff's Office were also sent to the scene.

MORE NEWS: Ticks emerging early due to mild winter

The State Fire Marshall is leading the investigation.

A picture of Lutsen Resort from 2017. WCCO

There were previous fires at the lodge in 1949 and 1951. The lodge was established in 1885 and is located off of Highway 61 on the shores of Lake Superior.

In 2017, WCCO's Amelia Santaniello and Chris Shaffer visited Lutsen, including the resort, as part of the "Goin' to the (Frozen) Lake" series. That same year, the lodge was up for sale.

Last summer, another fire destroyed Papa Charlie's, a popular bar at Lutsen Mountains.

Lutsen is located about 90 minutes northeast of Duluth.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.