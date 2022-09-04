Watch CBS News
Man shot inside north Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was shot inside a north Minneapolis apartment early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a reported shooting around 1:15 a.m. The man who had been shot approached officers when they arrived. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Police said the victim knew the shooter, who left the scene before police got there and remains at large.

The shooting is under investigation.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 2:41 PM

