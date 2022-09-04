Man shot inside north Minneapolis apartment
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was shot inside a north Minneapolis apartment early Sunday morning.
Police responded to a reported shooting around 1:15 a.m. The man who had been shot approached officers when they arrived. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.
Police said the victim knew the shooter, who left the scene before police got there and remains at large.
The shooting is under investigation.
