Man shot in Minneapolis, drove himself to Brooklyn Park before calling police
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man was injured in a Minneapolis shooting early Saturday morning and drove himself to Brooklyn Park, where he called police.
Brooklyn Park police say they arrived at the 8200 block of Brunswick Avenue North around 4 a.m. They found a man who had been shot several times; he was transported to the hospital.
Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.