Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot in Minneapolis, drove himself to Brooklyn Park before calling police

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of Jan. 13, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of Jan. 13, 2022 01:03

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man was injured in a Minneapolis shooting early Saturday morning and drove himself to Brooklyn Park, where he called police.

Brooklyn Park police say they arrived at the 8200 block of Brunswick Avenue North around 4 a.m. They found a man who had been shot several times; he was transported to the hospital.

Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 14, 2023 / 11:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.