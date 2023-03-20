Watch CBS News
Man shot in downtown Minneapolis' Warehouse District

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police say a man is fighting for his life after being shot Sunday night downtown.

The shooting happened at about 9:20 p.m. on the 300 block of 1st Avenue North in the Warehouse District, near the Fine Line music venue.

inx-warehouse-district-shooting-031923.jpg
CBS

Officers found the victim suffering from "a possibly life-threatening gunshot wound," police say. He was taken to HCMC.

Police say no arrests have been made, and the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

