Man shot during attempted car theft outside of St. Anthony Walgreens

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. -- Police say a man was shot during a robbery attempt outside of a Walgreens in St. Anthony Tuesday night.

According to the city's police department, the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 3700 Silver Lake Road.

The victim said a male suspect approached him after he parked and demanded his keys. While the victim tried to grab the keys, the suspect shot him in the leg, according to police.

READ MORE: "We are going to miss the hell out of him": Friends honor memory of Michael Brasel, beloved youth coach shot dead

The suspect ran, and the victim went into Walgreens to seek help. He was hospitalized but is expected to be OK.

Police found a gun at the scene. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the St. Anthony Police Department.