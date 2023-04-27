Watch CBS News
Man seriously hurt after being shot inside car in north Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – A man is fighting for his life after being shot late Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis' Hawthorne neighborhood.

Police say it happened at about 4:18 p.m. on the 2100 block of Bryant Avenue North. Officers found several spent shell casings at the scene.

Officers were soon informed that the victim had shown up at North Memorial Health hospital with "a life-threatening gunshot wound."

Investigators say the man was inside of a vehicle when he was shot. Police are still searching for the shooter.

