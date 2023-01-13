Watch CBS News
Man sentenced to 40 years for killing Brooklyn Center woman

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – An Anoka man will spend 40 years behind bars after shooting and killing his girlfriend.

Michael Klinger was sentenced Thursday in connection to a shooting last year.

Brooklyn Park police responded to a shooting at a residence on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North in late July.

According to the complaint, witnesses at the residence said the victim and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Klinger, had been arguing in the other room when they heard a gunshot. Fearing for their lives, they fled the residence.

Michael Klinger, 36, was arrested later that day in St. Louis park.

In addition to second-degree murder, Klinger was charged in the first degree with aggravated controlled substance crime and possessing ammunition or a firearm after being convicted for a violent crime.

His bond was initially set at $1.5 million with conditions.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

