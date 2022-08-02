Bail set at $1.5 million for man charged with Brooklyn Center woman's shooting death

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- An Anoka man has been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of a woman in Brooklyn Center on Sunday.

Brooklyn Center police responded to the shooting at a residence on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North around 1 p.m.

Police arrested the suspect, Michael Klinger, 36, later that day in St. Louis Park.

In addition to second-degree murder, Klinger is charged in the first degree with aggravated controlled substance crime and possessing ammunition or a firearm after being convicted for a violent crime.

Hennepin County Jail

According to the complaint, witnesses at the residence said the victim and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Klinger, had been arguing in the other room when they heard a gunshot. Fearing for their lives, they fled the residence.

Klinger's bail is set at $1.5 million with conditions.

If convicted of the murder charge, Klinger could face up to 40 years in prison.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.