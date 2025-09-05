Man, 37, sentenced for murder in shooting spree near south Minneapolis encampment

A 37-year-old man has been sentenced for killing two men in the September 2024 shootings near a south Minneapolis homeless encampment, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Friday.

Joshua Jones of Bemidji was given a 35-year sentence by a judge for two counts of intentional second-degree murder. At least two-thirds of that sentence will be spent in prison. According to the attorney's office, Jones pleaded guilty to the charges in July.

Robert Milton Brown, 39, and Roland Scott Littleowl, 20, were killed in the Sept. 18, 2024, shooting spree. Littleowl was killed in an alleyway on the 2500 block of 17th Avenue South around 4:40 a.m., police said, and another person was seriously injured. Brown died nearly 12 hours later after a shooting on the 2500 block of Bloomington Avenue.

Police said a man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a third shooting on the 2300 block of 17th Avenue South around 7:20 p.m. Jones was arrested shortly after.

Court records show charges brought against Jones in the third shooting were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

"While nothing will bring Mr. Brown or Mr. Littleowl back to their loved ones, this lengthy sentence will ensure that Mr. Jones cannot harm anyone else," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a written statement on Friday.

